Social media user bashed after calling Shah Rukh Khan ‘rude’

Mumbai: A video of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shopping with his daughter, Suhana Khan in New York City has gone viral on social media and is trending everywhere on internet. The video, secretly recorded by a fan, quickly gained over 3 lakhs likes and nearly 1,500 comments within a day.

In the video, the fan turns the camera towards himself and says, “I am at a New Balance store in New York where Shah Rukh Khan sir and Suhana have come.” This clip sparked a lot of reactions online.

One user commented, “He is very rude. Did you meet and you spoke?” This comment drew criticism from many other users who defended Shah Rukh Khan. The fan who recorded the video responded, “He wasn’t. He was talking to everyone who approached them.”

Another netizen added, “How come he’s rude when he’s busy shopping with his daughter and someone is capturing them from behind, not even confronting him or greeting him? Kuch bhi bol dena hai matlab?”

Another comment read, “Before calling anyone rude, one must understand the number of people that recognize him, invade their private space, and irritate them.”

The video has sparked a debate on social media about respecting celebrities’ privacy and the pressures they face from constant public attention.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in a project with daughter Suhana Khan. The films is currently titled ‘King’ and is expected to go on floors later this year.