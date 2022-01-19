Social worker arrested for posting morphed photo of Akbaruddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Dabeerpura police station have arrested Syed Saleem, a social worker from old city in connection with the posting of a morphed photo of AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi.

The police sources informed that Syed Saleem had allegedly posted a morphed photo of Akbaruddin Owaisi along with religious head of a sect on his Facebook page, upon which few youths from Chanchalguda had filed a complaint with the police.

The petitioners alleged that the act of morphing the photograph has hurt the sentiments of the sect of their community and hence demanded action against him. The police issued a FIR under IPC section 153(A) (Promoting enmity between two groups on the basis of religion, caste etc) against Saleem and later arrested him.

The accused was produced before the Metropolitan courts at Nampally and he has been sent to 14 day judicial custody.