Society will suffer from inertia sans scientific, rational education: Karnataka CM

"Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswami lived a very meaningful life. He reformed and led the society spiritually, educationally and in a healthy way," CM said

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 29th August 2023 10:48 pm IST
Screen Grab

Bengaluru: Even after 75 years of Independence, only 78 out of 100 people are literate in India, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed on Tuesday, adding that if scientific and rational education is not made available, the society will suffer from inertia.

Speaking at the 108th birth anniversary celebrations of Jagadguru Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswami at Suttur Mutt, the Chief Minister said that only when Kuvempu’s (iconic Kannada author) ‘Vishwa Manava’ consciousness expands, the society will have mobility.

Also Read
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar offer special prayers; declare unity

“Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswami had a vision for the society because of which the Suttur Mutt has grown into a huge tree with regard to education and spiritual traditions. The Mutt has brought thousands of rural poor and underprivileged children into the mainstream through education,” the CM said.

MS Education Academy

“Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswami lived a very meaningful life. He reformed and led the society spiritually, educationally and in a healthy way. As per the Constitution, if tolerance and coexistence have to be practised, the will to impart scientific and rational education is needed. And Rajendra Mahaswami had that willpower,” he said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 29th August 2023 10:48 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button