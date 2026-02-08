Software engineer dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A software engineer died by suicide after jumping in front of a speeding goods train on the railway tracks between Ammuguda and Neredmet railway stations on Saturday, February 7.

According to the Secunderabad Government Railway Police (GRP), the deceased was identified as Sundaramurthy, a native of Tamil Nadu. He had migrated to Hyderabad around five years ago in search of employment opportunities.

Police said Sundaramurthy had completed a diploma and was working with a private firm located in the Sainikpuri area of Hyderabad. His body was found on the railway tracks following the incident.

Officials stated that the exact reasons behind the extreme step are yet to be ascertained. An investigation has been launched.

