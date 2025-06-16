Software engineer dies in road accident at KPHB

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old software engineer died in a road accident on KPHB Road on Sunday.

The victim, Adada Srikanth, originally from West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, was residing in BHEL Lingampally and working for a private company.

According to Sub-Inspector E. Roopa of the KPHB Police Station, Srikanth was crossing the road at a pedestrian signal near the Indian Railways reservation counter, heading toward the JNTU side, when a two-wheeler hit him.

“The collision caused Srikanth to fall, resulting in severe head, shoulder, and rib injuries. He died on the spot,” said Roopa.

The police have registered a case against the biker, Pavan Reddy, for rash and negligent driving leading to death. Reddy has been taken into custody.