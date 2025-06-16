Software engineer dies in road accident at KPHB

Police have registered a case against a biker.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th June 2025 7:59 am IST
Yellow police tape reading 'Police Line Do Not Cross' at an accident scene - represents investigation into fatal hit-and-run involving Indian student in US.
Representative image of a Police tape cordons off an accident site.

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old software engineer died in a road accident on KPHB Road on Sunday.

The victim, Adada Srikanth, originally from West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, was residing in BHEL Lingampally and working for a private company.

According to Sub-Inspector E. Roopa of the KPHB Police Station, Srikanth was crossing the road at a pedestrian signal near the Indian Railways reservation counter, heading toward the JNTU side, when a two-wheeler hit him.

MS Creative School

“The collision caused Srikanth to fall, resulting in severe head, shoulder, and rib injuries. He died on the spot,” said Roopa.

The police have registered a case against the biker, Pavan Reddy, for rash and negligent driving leading to death. Reddy has been taken into custody.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th June 2025 7:59 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button