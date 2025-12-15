Sohail Khan requests all the bike riders to wear helmets: ‘Better to be safe than sorry’

Mumbai: Actor and filmmaker Sohail Khan has a very crucial message for all the bike riders out there. The ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’ actor has urged all of them to make sure to always wear helmets while riding a bike.

Sohail admitted that although he himself sometimes avoids wearing a helmet as he suffers from claustrophobia, he pointed out that this is no excuse.

Dropping a photo of himself on a bike, Sohail wrote on his Instagram account, “I would like to request all the bike riders please wear helmets. I avoid wearing them at times as i feel claustrophobic but that’s no excuse to not wear one. (sic).”

Revealing his passion for riding, Sohail recalled his journey, which commenced with the BMX cycles and slowly moved on to bikes.

“Riding has always been my passion since childhood. It began with BMX cycles and now i ride bikes”, he added.

The ‘Tubelight’ actor also shared his secret to cutting the risk of riding the bike without a helmet.

He added, “I mostly ride late nights when there is not much traffic to cut risks that too at a slow pace and with my car following me.”

Sohail further assured the fellow riders that he will make a genuine effort to overcome his claustrophobia and wear a helmet on a regular basis.

Offering his sincere apologies, he went on to pen, “My sincere apologies to the traffic authorities and i assure them that i will follow all the rules henceforth.”

He also appreciated all the riders who believe in following the rules and always make sure to wear a helmet.

“I salute all the riders for wearing their helmets at all times despite the discomfort as it is necessary for our safety. It is better to be safe than sorry. Once again I am really sorry”, the post concluded.