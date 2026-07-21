Sohail Khan reveals Seema Sajdeh’s dad insisted on Hindu wedding

Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan recalled his love story with ex wife Seema Sajdeh and revealed that before their marriage, her father had insisted that the couple have a Hindu wedding.

Speaking to actor Kushal Tandon on the reality show, Alliance, where both are contestants, Sohail recounted the emotional journey that led to their marriage, saying the turning point came after Seema’s father and brother flew down from South Africa to meet them.

Recalling the emotional meeting, Sohail said, “I told Seema, ‘You go, meet Papa.’ She hugged him. They both started crying.”

He then revealed the advice that changed everything. “The first thing he told me, ‘You get married in the Hindu way.'”

Seema’s father also wanted Sohail to have his family’s blessings before taking the big step.

“He said, ‘But discuss it with your father at least before you do this.'”

Sohail admitted that he was unsure how Salim Khan would react. “I said, ‘Daddy, Papa would like to meet you.'”

The actor said the two families eventually met, paving the way for the wedding.

Earlier in the conversation, Sohail shared that he had first met Seema at a wedding in Delhi. After her parents learned about their relationship, they were unhappy with it, and the couple stayed out of touch for nearly four months.

Their paths crossed again unexpectedly at Mumbai’s popular restaurant.

“One beautiful night at a restaurant I was partying with my friends. She walked in. Then we met,” he said.

By then, Sohail had heard that Seema was engaged to someone else. “I told her, ‘Now that you are engaged to somebody else, if people say something, I think you should avoid meeting me.'”

According to Sohail, that was when Seema confessed that she was feeling in the relationship that she was in with her then fiance.

Soon after, Seema went to the home of mutual family friends Chikki Pandey and Chunky Pandey, while her family searched for her. Sohail informed them of her whereabouts, leading to the emotional reunion.

Calling it “a filmy story,” Sohail revealed that once both families came together, everything happened quickly.

Kushal then asked, “How much time do you need to get married?”

One week,” Sohail recalled, adding that they tied the knot within a week.

For the uninitiated, Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh married in 1998 and have two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan. After over two decades of marriage, the couple divorced in 2022 and continue to co-parent their children amicably.

Currently, both Seema and Sohail are seen in the reality show, Alliance as contestants.