Soldier injured as landmine explodes near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

The landmine exploded when the troops were patrolling a forward area in Keri.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th January 2026 8:22 pm IST
Rajouri landmine, soldier injured
Representative Image

Jammu: An Army soldier was injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Monday, January 26, officials said.

The landmine exploded when the troops were patrolling a forward area in Keri, the officials said.

The injured soldier was immediately evacuated to a hospital for treatment, they said.

Add as a preferred source on Google

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines, which sometimes get washed away by rain and result in such accidents.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th January 2026 8:22 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button