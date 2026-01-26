Soldier injured as landmine explodes near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: An Army soldier was injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Monday, January 26, officials said.
The landmine exploded when the troops were patrolling a forward area in Keri, the officials said.
The injured soldier was immediately evacuated to a hospital for treatment, they said.
As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines, which sometimes get washed away by rain and result in such accidents.