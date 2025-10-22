Son kills father in drunken brawl in Medchal

The reason for the argument between the father and the son is not clear.

Representational image
Hyderabad: A man murdered his father in Medchal district following a drunken brawl on Tuesday, October 21.

The deceased was identified as 56-year-old Shaik Nizamuddin, a native of Siddipet district. Nizamuddin was working as a construction worker. The incident occurred when the accused, identified as Shaik Sathak, his father and the accused’s friend Raju were having a liquor party at the Prajay Water Front.

After getting drunk, Sathak picked up an argument with Nizamuddin, and as the tension escalated, Sathak fatally hit his father with a boulder.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Medchal inspector of police said, “The incident occurred on Tuesday night, a case has been registered under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).”

The inspector added that the investigation is underway. The reason for the argument between the father and the son is not clear.

