Mumbai: The much-awaited Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded is finally set to take place in Doha, Qatar, on November 14, led by none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The grand event promises an evening packed with dance, music, and comedy, featuring an exciting lineup of stars including Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhu Deva, Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, and Stebin Ben.

However, what caught fans’ attention this time was the absence of Sonakshi Sinha from the latest event poster and the welcome videos from Doha, where the rest of the cast was seen arriving in style.

According to reports, Sonakshi has opted out of the show at the last minute, sparking a wave of speculation online. Strong buzz suggests that the actress, who tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal in June this year, might be expecting her first child, though there has been no official confirmation yet.

A newly released poster shared by the organisers features all the stars except Sonakshi, prompting fans to flood social media with questions about her sudden withdrawal.

Here’s the old poster that was shared by Salman Khan.

Sonakshi Sinha’s pregnancy rumours during Diwali

Interestingly, this comes shortly after Sonakshi faced pregnancy rumours during a Diwali party appearance, which she humorously dismissed on Instagram. “World record holder for longest pregnancy in human history (16 months and counting)… simply for posing with a hand around midsection,” she wrote, taking a playful dig at the gossip mills.

Whether her absence is due to personal reasons or scheduling conflicts remains unclear, but her missing presence at the star-studded Da-Bangg Tour has certainly left fans curious.