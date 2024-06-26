Sonakshi Sinha’s comment on her interfaith marriage with Zaheer

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has been the target of immense trolling following her inter-faith marriage with Zaheer Iqbal. The couple chose to have a civil marriage, which took place at Sonakshi’s Bandra home on June 23. Despite their joyous occasion, the couple had to disable the comments section on their social media posts due to an influx of unwarranted hate and negativity.

In response to the criticism, Sonakshi took to Instagram, where she re-shared a post emphasizing that love is “the universal religion.” She also commented on the post shared by Prasad Bhat, expressing, “Truest words!! This is adorable! Thank you,” signaling her stance against the negativity surrounding her marriage.

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi’s father, also condemned the backlash against his daughter’s inter-faith wedding. Speaking to Times Now, he referenced a famous line by lyricist Anand Bakshi, “Kucch to log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna,” and added his own thoughts: “Kehne waale agar bekar, bekaam-kaaj ke ho to kehna hi kaam ban jata hai (For unemployed people, this is all the work they have).”

He emphasized that Sonakshi’s marriage was neither illegal nor unconstitutional and urged the detractors to “get a life” and do something useful.

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony. Following their civil marriage, they hosted a grand reception attended by several prominent figures from the film industry, including Salman Khan, Kajol, Vidya Balan, Rekha, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tabu, and Anil Kapoor, among others.