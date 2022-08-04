Sonam Kapoor welcomes her first child?

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy in March this year. The entire Kapoor family is super-excited to welcome the newborn soon and the preparations are underway.

Amid this, rumours are rife that Sonam has already welcomed her first child in Mumbai. These speculations started sparking off after shutterbugs failed to spot Sonam for a while now. She was last papped leaving her residence on July 17.

However, this is untrue and Sonam is yet to deliver. According to a latest report in Bollywood Life, the actress’ due date is in August itself and her family is currently prepping up to welcome the little munchkin soon.

“After a long time this kind of happiness will enter the Kapoor family house and they are damn excited. The day Sonam announced her pregnancy news, every member in the Kapoor family started their preparation to welcome the newborn as this is going to be the first child among the siblings,” a source informed the news portal.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in Mumbai on May 8, 2018 after dating for several years. The couple announced the good news in March this year and wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022.”

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in ‘Blind’ which is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.