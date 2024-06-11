Sonam Khan, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan join Bigg Boss OTT 3 list

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is just 10 days away from its premiere. The show, hosted by Anil Kapoor, is set to arrive on Jio Cinemas premium on June 21 and will run for 6 weeks. 13 to 15 contestants are likely to join this season. As the show is nearing its premiere date, there have been many names which are being tossed up in the air as approached and confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

However, makers have not revealed any contestant name so far.

Three latest interesting names that we hear are — Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan and Sonam Khan. Yes, you read that right! Insiders close to the show have confirmed their participation in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

Sana Makbul Confirmed For Bigg Boss OTT 3

Sana Maqbool is also a well-known name in telly land. She is best known for her work in serials like Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and many others. She also was a participant in the Rohit Shetty hosted Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. The Khabri confirmed her participation in BB OTT 3.

Sonam Khan Returning To Showbiz?

According to latest report in Bollywood Life, actress Sana Sultan has been approached for the next season of Bigg Boss and the talks are in advance stages. Sonam is known for her performances in films like Tridev, Ajooba and many more. She had quit the industry 15 years ago and left India and moved to Switzerland. She was last seen in Insaniyat released in 1994.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Confirmed Contestant Sana Sultan

According to popular Instagram page, Bigg Boss Tak, actress and social media influencer Sana Sultan has been confirmed to take part in the show. She has reportedly featured in several music album and enjoys a massive fan following of 6.5M on Instagram.

Which celebrity contestants are you wishing to see in Bigg Boss OTT 3?