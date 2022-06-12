Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram hospital, condition stable

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 12th June 2022 3:03 pm IST
Sonia slams govt in LS over 'regressive' CBSE question paper
Congress President Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: More than a week after testing positive for the coronavirus, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital for treatment.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “Congress President Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to COVID-19 related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation. We thank all the Congressmen & women as also all well-wishers for their concern and good wishes.”

Also Read
National Herald case: ED issues fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi

The Congress President had tested positive for COVID-19 infection on June 2.

MS Education Academy

The report of Gandhi testing positive for Covid infection came a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned her and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. The Congress president was scheduled to appear before the ED on June 8 but now she has been asked to appear before it on June 23.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button