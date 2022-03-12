Sonia Gandhi calls Congress parliamentary strategy group meeting on Sunday

New Delhi: A meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) strategy group will be held on Sunday morning to discuss the party’s strategy for the second part of the budget session beginning on Monday.

The meeting has been convened by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at 10:30 am at her residence.

The CPP meeting will be held hours before a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to discuss the poll debacle in five states and the current political situation. The CWC meeting is scheduled for 4 pm.

Congress G-23 leaders, who had in 2020 called for sweeping reforms in the party including elections at various levels, met at senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s residence in the national capital on Friday.

They are set to raise demand for reforms in the party during the CWC meeting, sources said.

Congress leaders Bhupender Singh Hooda, Manish Tewari, Kapil Sibal and Anand Sharma, Akhilesh Prasad Singh were among those present in the meeting.

The results of five assembly polls came as a shock to the Congress which was hoping to do well to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and to fend off the emerging challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress to replace it as the fulcrum of anti-BJP politics in the country.

The second half of budget session will conclude on April 8. The first half of budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.