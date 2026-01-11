Sonia Gandhi discharged from Ganga Ram hospital

New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here nearly a week ago for exacerbation of bronchial asthma due to chest infection, was discharged on Sunday, hospital authorities said.

She has responded well to treatment with a good recovery, they said.

“The veteran Congress leader was discharged from the hospital today at 5 pm, with advice to continue further treatment at her residence,” a senior official of the hospital said.

Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on the evening of January 5 under Dr Arup Basu, a chest physician, for “exacerbation of bronchial asthma due to chest infection,” the official added.

She turned 79 last December.