Sonu dedicates Miss World Humanitarian Award to resilient mothers, students and migrants

Mumbai: Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, who has been feted with the Miss World Humanitarian Award, dedicated it to countless unsung heroes – mothers praying for their children, students striving for education despite hardship who couldn’t afford to study, and resilient migrants who walked for miles.

Sonu took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures of him getting honoured by actor Rana Daggubatti and posing with the award.

For the caption, he wrote: This award belongs to every mother who prayed for a bus to take her child home, to every student who couldn’t afford education but never gave up dreaming, and to every migrant who walked miles yet never lost faith. Grateful and humbled to receive the Miss World Humanitarian Award,This is for every heart that cares.”

Sonu is known for his humanitarian work, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In July 2016, he established the production house Shakti Sagar Productions, which is named after his father, Shakti Sagar Sood. In September 2020, Sood was chosen for the ‛SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award’ by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his humanitarian works. In June 2022, he launched his social media app called Explurger.

The actor through his Sood Charity Foundation launched the Sonu Sood Scholarship to help the economically backward section of society students.

As per reports, under this scheme, financial assistance will be provided to the economically backward students of India to continue higher education without worrying about any financial hurdles.

On the work front, the actor was recently seen in Fateh, an action thriller film written and directed by him. It also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

It follows Fateh, an ex-agent who comes out of his tranquil life in order to bring down the entire cyber mafia syndicate when a local girl falls victim to it and goes missing.