Sonu Nigam’s ‘The Revolution’ world tour to kick off in Abu Dhabi

New Delhi: Singer Sonu Nigam will launch his world tour ‘The Revolution’ at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on Yas Island on August 21, marking his first-ever standalone solo arena production in the UAE capital.

The concert is being organised by entertainment agency Blu Blood in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral.

Through the show, Nigam will celebrate 30 years as one of India’s most celebrated vocalists.

The concert promises to blend his catalogue of romantic ballads and Bollywood classics with high-energy numbers and new material, backed by a live band and an immersive audio-visual production.

“Abu Dhabi holds a special place in my heart and I am thrilled to launch ‘The Revolution’ tour in a city that has always shown me so much love. This tour is a celebration of our shared musical journey over the last 30 years, and I cannot wait to share this completely new arena experience with my fans,” Nigam said in a statement.

The Abu Dhabi leg will be followed by dates across the United Kingdom, North America, Australia and New Zealand.