Sony’s game subscription service PlayStation Plus now in North, South America

San Francisco: Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has launched its all-new PlayStation Plus game subscription service in North and South America, providing more flexibility and value for gaming fans.

With the all-new PlayStation Plus, players can discover and engage with more content than ever before and deepen their connection with the PlayStation community through shared experiences.

“The global launch of the all-new PlayStation Plus represents a massive evolution of our game subscription service offering, and we are pleased that fans worldwide can now enjoy hundreds of fantastic games available in the PlayStation Plus catalog,” Jim Ryan, President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in a statement.

“The high caliber of content is what sets PlayStation Plus apart, and the service will continue to grow with new monthly game offerings that include some of the most celebrated titles on PlayStation platforms. We are truly grateful for the passionate support of our PlayStation community over the years,” Ryan added.

Sony said that there are no changes for existing PlayStation Plus members in this plan and pricing remains the same.

The new PlayStation Plus game catalog will include breathtaking titles from dozens of talented studios across the globe, including PlayStation Studios developers such as Insomniac Games, Naughty Dog, and Sucker Punch, and third-party partners such as Rockstar Games, Square Enix, WB Games and more.

At each regional launch, the current cloud-based subscription game service, PlayStation Now, will transition into the new PlayStation Plus service.

As a result, current customers will migrate over to PlayStation Plus Premium with cloud streaming access until their current subscription expires, with no increase to their current subscription fees at launch.