Soon, explore Amrabad Tiger Reserve in Telangana in new 20-km safari route

Hyderabad: Visitors to the Amrabad Tiger Reserve (ATR) in Telangana can soon experience a new 20-kilometre safari in Kollam, with the Forest Department finalising the road that will be opened for the rides.

The tiger reserve currently offers three immersive circuits – the 16-km Farhabad safari (costing Rs 3,000 for a vehicle of seven), the deep jungle 35-km Gundam safari (Rs 5,000 per vehicle) and the scenic 14-km Akkamahadevi caves safari (Rs 3,000 for a vehicle with five seats).

“A new 20-km Kollam safari route has also been finalised for imminent opening,” said forest officials.

The fleet of 18 safari vehicles is operated entirely by the local Chenchu tribe, with community members trained as drivers and nature guides to provide an indigenous perspective.

Prioritising sustainability, amenities

Officials said that the ATR is prioritising sustainable infrastructure and essential amenities. Authorities have undertaken a comprehensive renovation of the entrance gate facilities and are installing bio-toilets at Farahabad viewpoint, Gundam, Durvasula check post, Farhabad entry point and Domalapenta. This, they said, will ensure hygiene with zero ecological footprint.

They are also deploying clean drinking water facilities for tourists at key transit points, reducing the need for single-use plastics.

“To support the growing carnivore and prey populations, ATR has implemented a robust water management system, maintaining solar-powered borewells and water holes deep inside the reserve to ensure animals have access to water year-round,” the officials said.

Since its opening in October 2025, the reserve has recorded nearly 50 tiger sightings, which reflect improved habitat health and protection, they said.

The revenue generated from the safari fee is channelled directly into the Tiger Conservation Foundation. All safari operations are managed by trained members of the Chenchu tribe, with revenues supporting community livelihoods and conservation, added the officials.

Safari shut for 5 days

Meanwhile, the safari operations at the Amrabad Tiger Reserve will remain closed from January 20 to 25 due to the ongoing “All India Tiger Estimation 2026”.

This massive exercise involves 139 regular forest staff, 150 outsourcing staff and 170 dedicated volunteers working across 253 beats to ensure an accurate census of our wildlife population at the reserve.