Panic prevails as tiger spotted in Telangana kills calf

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district after a tiger was spotted in Turkapally mandal. It attacked a cattle and killed a calf on Saturday, January 17.

According to the police, the tiger attacked two calves at the Ibrahimpur village in Yadadri Bhuvangiri district. The villagers alerted forest officials regarding the incident.

According to reports, after examining the pug marks, Forest Department officials confirmed that the tiger is 8-10 years old and that an image of the tiger was captured on trap cameras.

According to forest officials, the tiger crossed into the Yadadri Bhuvangiri district from Siddipet forest, where it was moving around for 10 days. It is moving in search of a female for companionship.



Following the movement of tiger the police and forest officials have issued an advisory asking the people not to venture out into the fields alone and move around in groups.