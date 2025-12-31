Telangana: Tiger footprints spark panic in Siddipet villages

Officials stated that the tiger is suspected to have entered Siddipet district from the Nizamabad or Kamareddy forest areas about a week ago.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 31st December 2025 9:23 am IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Tiger footprints have been identified in several villages of Toguta mandal in Siddipet district, creating an alert among local residents and forest officials.

The tracks were found on Tuesday in the outskirts of Gudikandula, Govardhanagiri, Varadarajupalli, and Ellareddipeta villages.

District Forest Officer Padmaja Rani and Forest Officer Ramalingam inspected the locations along with the field staff.

Forest dept forms 6 spl teams

The Forest Department has formed six special teams with 45 personnel to monitor the movement of the animal. Continuous patrolling is being carried out, and 15 trap cameras have been installed to trace the tiger’s path.

Residents in nearby villages, particularly farmers and cattle herders, have been advised not to move alone and to take necessary precautions until further notice.

