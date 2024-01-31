Soren lodges FIR against ED sleuths over agency’s searches in Delhi house

The agency claimed to have seized Rs 36 lakh, an SUV and some "incriminating" documents during the search.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st January 2024 5:08 pm IST
Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has lodged an FIR against senior ED personnel at the SC/ST police station here, an official said on Wednesday.

The police complaint was registered in connection with the central probe agency’s recent search operation at Soren’s Delhi residence, sources said.

“An FIR has been lodged against some senior ED officials… we got the application from the chief minister,” Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandan Kumar Sinha, told PTI.

Sinha did not provide any other details regarding the FIR.

An ED team searched Soren’s Delhi residence on Monday, and camped there for almost 13 hours in order to question him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land deal in Jharkhand.

The agency claimed to have seized Rs 36 lakh, an SUV and some “incriminating” documents during the search.

Soren is presently being questioned by ED sleuths at his Ranchi residence regarding the same case.

