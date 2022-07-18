Sorry state of Urdu Department of Osmania University

Hyderabad: Osmania University ranks 22nd at the national level. The medium of instruction at the beginning was Urdu in this university, but now the Urdu Department of this University is in a sorry state. How things have deteriorated can only be gauged from the fact that there is not a single guide to help the Ph.D. scholars and not a single admission for Ph.D. was made since 2018.

In the absence of a permanent professor or assistant professor, the department is run through temporary teaching staff, and in spite of many reminders, no action has been taken to regularize them.

On one hand, the state government issues statements for promoting the Urdu language but in reality, no action is being taken.

A couple of days ago the state minister for Urban Development KT Rama Rao during his address said that it is not fair to link the Urdu language with any religion and that the government is taking steps to promote the language.

Looking at the affairs of the Urdu Department of Osmania University one can easily gauge what is the condition of the Urdu language in the state.

Upon getting information as to why no Ph.D. admission was made since 2018, it became obvious that the Urdu department of the University has no guide to help the research scholars.

If the state government is serious about promoting the Urdu language then it must direct the management of Osmania University particularly Registrar and Vice Chancellor to immediately take steps to improve the Urdu Department and provide guide-ship to initiate Ph.D. admissions.

Steps must also be taken to regularize the temporary teaching staff of the university and among them, those with qualifications must be granted guide-ship to facilitate those who are willing to do Ph.D. in Urdu language.