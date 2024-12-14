South Korea celebrates President’s impeachment

Seoul: Thousands of citizens erupted in elation and tears on the streets nationwide on Saturday, December 14, as the National Assembly voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his surprise martial law declaration last week, calling it a ‘people’s victory.’

Defying the December chill, hundreds of thousands of people gathered near the Assembly in Seoul and other major spots across the nation, demanding Yoon’s impeachment.

Rally participants near Jungangno Station in the city of Daegu, a key stronghold for conservatives, stood up en masse and cheered at the news that the motion to impeach Yoon was approved at the National Assembly with 204 of the total 300 votes. An estimated 30,000 people joined the rally in Daegu, Yonhap news agency reported.

“I am relieved that some votes in favour of the motion were cast by members of the ruling People Power Party,” a citizen in his 50s told.

“Having this many people in Daegu come out on the streets and demand impeachment means that its passage was just a matter of time if it hadn’t been passed today,” he said.

In the southwestern city of Jeonju, where some 10,000 gathered, the rally turned festive at the motion’s passage with participants cheering, “Candlelit citizens achieved a victory.”

A 21-year-old university student, who participated in a rally in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, was teary, letting out a sigh of relief.

“I was very nervous when the first vote on the impeachment motion was nullified (last week.) I hope that our society will now unite their strength to create one filled with hope.”

Crowds also erupted in clapping and cheers, waving colourful, lighted K-pop cheering sticks near the National Assembly in Seoul, chanting en masse ‘We have won’ and ‘South Korea is a democratic republic.’

Victory for people, democracy: Opposition

South Korea’s main Opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Saturday welcomed the National Assembly’s decision to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched imposition of martial law, calling it a victory for the people.

DP floor leader Park Chan-dae made the remark as he met reporters after the vote, voicing appreciation for all those who supported Yoon’s impeachment.

“We made a historic victory for democracy because of all who gathered in front of the National Assembly and passionately cried out for the protection of the Constitution and democracy,” he said.

He stressed that Yoon’s impeachment is ‘only the first step’ toward solving the aftermath of Yoon’s December 3 martial law declaration, and vowed to push for a thorough investigation into Yoon and other ‘accomplices of the insurrection.’

He also said the DP will make every effort to swiftly form a special counsel to investigate Yoon.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s National Assembly voted on Saturday to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched imposition of martial law.

Yoon will be suspended from his duties as soon as the impeachment resolution is delivered to his office, while Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will serve as Acting President, reports Yonhap news agency.

An impeachment motion against Yoon passed 204-85, with three abstentions and eight invalid ballots, with all 300 lawmakers casting their ballots.

President refutes impeachment

In a speech delivered on Thursday, Yoon refuted allegations of rebellion, justifying his martial law declaration as a necessary governance measure. The conservative president asserted that his actions were intended to issue a warning to the liberal Opposition Democratic Party, which he characterised as ‘a monster’ and ‘anti-state forces.’

“I will fight to the end to prevent the forces and criminal groups that have been responsible for paralysing the country’s government and disrupting the nation’s constitutional order from threatening the future of the Republic of Korea,” Yoon stated.

Yoon Suk Yeol’s contentious martial law decree, the first issued in over four decades, was in effect for merely six hours but has incited significant political turmoil, disrupted diplomatic engagements, and unsettled financial markets.

Yoon was compelled to rescind the decree following a unanimous vote by the South Korean parliament to annul it. In the aftermath of the martial law declaration, Yoon stationed hundreds of troops and police officers at the parliament in an effort to obstruct the vote on the decree; however, they retreated once the parliament rejected it.