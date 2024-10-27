South Korea expresses ‘deep concern’ over Israel’s attack on Iran

Seoul: South Korea expressed “deep concern” on Sunday, October 27 over Israel’s recent attack on Iran, calling on all parties to seek a diplomatic solution to the situation.

Early Saturday, Israel’s military conducted strikes against various targets in Iran, including missile manufacturing facilities, in response to Iran’s missile attack earlier this month, Yonhap news agency reported quoting foreign media reports.

“Our government expresses deep concern over the series of tension-escalating acts, including Israel’s attack on Iran,” foreign ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong said.

Lee called on all the parties to break away from the “cycle of attack and retaliation,” calling diplomacy the only solution.

The presidential office convened a meeting to inspect the safety of South Korean nationals, companies, and diplomatic missions in the Middle East, and the possible impact on the economy from the recent situation in the region.