South Korea expresses ‘deep concern’ over Israel’s attack on Iran

Lee called on all the parties to break away from the 'cycle of attack and retaliation,' calling diplomacy the only solution.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 27th October 2024 3:26 pm IST
Israel air strikes on Gaza in response to rocket fire: Army
Representative Image

Seoul: South Korea expressed “deep concern” on Sunday, October 27 over Israel’s recent attack on Iran, calling on all parties to seek a diplomatic solution to the situation.

Early Saturday, Israel’s military conducted strikes against various targets in Iran, including missile manufacturing facilities, in response to Iran’s missile attack earlier this month, Yonhap news agency reported quoting foreign media reports.

“Our government expresses deep concern over the series of tension-escalating acts, including Israel’s attack on Iran,” foreign ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong said.

Also Read
30 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombing in Gaza

Lee called on all the parties to break away from the “cycle of attack and retaliation,” calling diplomacy the only solution.

The presidential office convened a meeting to inspect the safety of South Korean nationals, companies, and diplomatic missions in the Middle East, and the possible impact on the economy from the recent situation in the region.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 27th October 2024 3:26 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button