South Sudan lifts suspension of UN radio station

Juba: South Sudan’s media regulator has lifted the suspension of Radio Miraya, the UN-owned radio station.

Michael Makuei Lueth, minister of Information and Communication, Technology and Postal Services, said journalists working for the UN radio service are now free to cover government activities, reports Xinhua news agency.

The radio station was shut down in March 2018 over non-compliance with local media laws.

“We are members of the UN, we will definitely abide by whatever is done in the UN but people should conform to the laws of the country in which you are operating,” Makuei told journalists in Juba.

Elijah Alier Kuai, managing director of the South Sudan Media Authority, said Radio Miraya has been granted an operational license valid for one year.

Nicholas Haysom, the special representative of the Secretary-General and head of UNMISS, said the registration was done without prejudice to UN rights under the Status of Forces Agreement signed in 2011 between the government and the UN.

“The resolution is based on the registration of this radio without prejudice of UN rights under the status of forces agreement; it allows and confirms the radio frequency in compliance with domestic communication legislation,” Haysom said.

He added the radio will now continue to serve the people of South Sudan better with independent, impartial and peaceful podcasts.

Deng Dau Deng, acting minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, commended the important role played by the UN radio in disseminating vital information during the referendums in 2011.