Southern CMs far richer than northern counterparts: Data

Hyderabad: Chief ministers from southern India have declared higher assets than their counterparts in northern states, according to data compiled from Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) reports and recent election affidavits.

The total declared assets of chief ministers across India’s states and Union territories stand at Rs 3613 crore. Out of this, chief ministers from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Puducherry account for Rs 3028 crore.

Southern CMs own 29 times more than northern peers

Chief ministers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi have declared combined assets of just Rs 104 crore.

It shows that the six southern leaders collectively possess around 29 times more wealth than their nine northern counterparts.

As per experts, the wealth concentration in southern states is due to the sharp rise in land values over the past two decades in major cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

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Among all chief ministers, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar tops the list with declared assets of Rs 1413 crore.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu follows with Rs 931 crore while Joseph Vijay has declared assets worth Rs 648 crore.

In Telangana, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has declared assets of Rs 30 crore along with liabilities of Rs 1 crore. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy has reported assets worth Rs 27 crore.