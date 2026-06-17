Over 20 children hospitalized after eating pani puri in Telangana

Hyderabad: More than 20 children were hospitalized after consuming pani puri on the evening of Monday, June 15, in Rajanna Sircilla district, Telangana.

The incident occurred in KCR Nagar of Tangallapalli mandal.

Children experience health issues

According to reports, the children began experiencing health issues, including stomach pain, diarrhea, and other symptoms, from the early hours of Tuesday.

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As their condition worsened, parents rushed them to the district headquarters hospital and nearby private hospitals for treatment.

Treatment going on

Since Tuesday morning, children started falling ill one after another. By evening, around 25 children had been admitted to hospitals for medical care.

The affected children are currently undergoing treatment.