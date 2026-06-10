Two sisters die after eating mangoes, food poisoning suspected

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, two sisters allegedly died of food poisoning after consuming mangoes in Hyderabad’s Narayanguda area.

The incident occurred on Sunday but came to light on Wednesday, June 10. The deceased – 17-year-old Bhuvaneshwari and ten-year-old Sandhya – immediately started vomiting soon after eating the fruits.

Also Read Telangana among states worst hit by food poisoning: Report

Over the next two days, they received medical care but unfortunately could not be saved. Bhuvaneshwari succumbed to her illness on Monday, and Sandhya died the following day.

Police and health officials have initiated an inquiry into the incident. Samples of the food consumed by the children were taken to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Further investigation is underway.