Two sisters die after eating mangoes, food poisoning suspected

Samples of the food consumed by the children were taken to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published:
Dharwad mangoes ready to fly Saudi Arabia, America
Representative image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, two sisters allegedly died of food poisoning after consuming mangoes in Hyderabad’s Narayanguda area.

The incident occurred on Sunday but came to light on Wednesday, June 10. The deceased – 17-year-old Bhuvaneshwari and ten-year-old Sandhya – immediately started vomiting soon after eating the fruits.

Over the next two days, they received medical care but unfortunately could not be saved. Bhuvaneshwari succumbed to her illness on Monday, and Sandhya died the following day.

Subhan Bakery

Police and health officials have initiated an inquiry into the incident. Samples of the food consumed by the children were taken to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Further investigation is underway.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button