‘Sowing seeds of hatred’? Prakash Raj reacts to The Kashmir Files

Mumbai: Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial The Kashmir Files is the current hot topic of discussion in the country. The movie, which is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, has triggered several debates among audience, politicians and even celebrities. While the movie is enjoying an extraordinary run at the box office, a section of people have also criticised it claiming that the film is a right-wing propaganda tool.

Actor-politician Prakash Raj too penned down his thoughts on the movie. Taking to his Twitter handle recently, he shared a video of a man in the theatre somewhere in India calling for the eradication of Muslim minorities and chanting “Jai Shree Ram” at the end. Sharing the clip he wrote, “Kashmir Files, is it healing wounds or sowing seeds of hatred and inflicting wounds? Just asking.”

#kashmirifiles this propaganda film … is it healing wounds or sowing seeds of hatred and inflicting wounds #Justasking pic.twitter.com/tYmkekpZzA — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) March 18, 2022

In another tweet, Prakash Raj sarcastically asked Agnihotri whether he would make a film about the “files” such as the Delhi riots, the Godhra case, COVID-19 and demonetisation.

Dear supreme Actor turned Producer.. will you arm twist these files too .. and release them #justasking pic.twitter.com/IuiEslWidB — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) March 19, 2022

Deccan Herald … some spine…. Some responsible journalism .. pic.twitter.com/dnZSA9eGKm — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) March 20, 2022

However, his tweets did not go well among many social media users who slammed the actor for his opinion. Read tweets below.

shame on you mr.prakash Raj, i was always admire you as a actor,but instant of supporting kashmiri pandit you started politics here. — True Indian (@trueindian081) March 19, 2022

Dear actor turned Librandu, all these files r already in public domain for years.There's nothing secret about it.The need of #TheKashmirFiles arose bcoz the heinous incident was suppressed &hidden for years. Also the culprits went unpunished till date unlike all ur bloody files. — V!J∆¥|€U^^∆₹ (@Vijaykumar_bu) March 20, 2022

Why don't you give a try?



What's the point of mentioning so many things in your bio as Actor, director, producer television, representer, politician when you can't contribute to the society instead asking others to do so pic.twitter.com/Sw3SoCNBfT — P R A S H A N T 🕉️ (@PRASHAN91130531) March 19, 2022

Godhra Files – 58 Hindus Burnt



Delhi Files – Pogrom against Hindus , Tahir Hussain key conspirator



GST – Biggest reform every in Indian history



Demo – Parallel Economy in grave



Covid Files – 140 Cr Vaccinated, GOI tackled it in effective way



Ganga files – Propaganda — Vikas Raina (𑆮𑆴𑆑𑆳𑆱 𑆫𑆽𑆤𑆳)🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@VikasInExile) March 20, 2022

The Kashmir Files, which stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles, has raked in over Rs 167 crore in just 11 days.