‘Sowing seeds of hatred’? Prakash Raj reacts to The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files, which is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, has triggered several debates among audience

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 22nd March 2022 4:43 pm IST
'Sowing seeds of hatred'? says Prakash Raj on The Kashmir Files
Prakash Raj (Instagram)

Mumbai: Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial The Kashmir Files is the current hot topic of discussion in the country. The movie, which is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, has triggered several debates among audience, politicians and even celebrities. While the movie is enjoying an extraordinary run at the box office, a section of people have also criticised it claiming that the film is a right-wing propaganda tool.

Actor-politician Prakash Raj too penned down his thoughts on the movie. Taking to his Twitter handle recently, he shared a video of a man in the theatre somewhere in India calling for the eradication of Muslim minorities and chanting “Jai Shree Ram” at the end. Sharing the clip he wrote, “Kashmir Files, is it healing wounds or sowing seeds of hatred and inflicting wounds? Just asking.”

In another tweet, Prakash Raj sarcastically asked Agnihotri whether he would make a film about the “files” such as the Delhi riots, the Godhra case, COVID-19 and demonetisation.

MS Education Academy

However, his tweets did not go well among many social media users who slammed the actor for his opinion. Read tweets below.

The Kashmir Files, which stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles, has raked in over Rs 167 crore in just 11 days.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button