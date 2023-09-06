SP distances itself from Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark

Both SP and DMK are part of the INDIA alliance.

DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Photo: Twitter.

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) has distanced itself from DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s call for “eradication” of Sanatan Dharma and termed the comments “an individual opinion”.

Senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav said nobody should comment on anyone’s religion and belief, but refrained from making a direct comment on Udhayanidhi’s remarks, saying he was not aware of what exactly had been said.

Respecting all religions and honouring the belief of everyone was the “honourable” thing to do, he said, adding that before blowing up the issue, one should also see if the remarks were made in any specific context.

“People add their own interpretations, because of which the “very essence of what was originally said often gets lost”.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is yet to react on the controversy.

Both SP and DMK are part of the INDIA alliance.

While DMK has remained unapologetic about the comments, other parties of the bloc have been in a quandary.

They have refrained from condemning the remarks to avoid any discord within the alliance.

