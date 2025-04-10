SP organises 'Holi-Eid Milan' programme to promote religious harmony.

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party held a ‘Holi-Eid Milan’ programme at its state headquarters here on Thursday to promote religious harmony, according to a statement.

Party national president Akhilesh Yadav was the chief guest at the event held on Wednesday. Mainpuri MP and his wife Dimple Yadav also participated.

The ceremony brought together religious leaders from different faiths, including Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, and Christian, the statement said.

“Our country is a country of Ganga-Jamuni culture. We all celebrate all festivals together. Brotherhood and harmony are the strengths of our society. Today’s programme is a confluence of that harmony, unity and brotherhood,” Akhilesh Yadav said.