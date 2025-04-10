SP organises ‘Holi-Eid Milan’ programme to promote religious harmony

The ceremony brought together religious leaders from different faiths, including Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, and Christian, the statement said.

Press Trust of India | Published: 10th April 2025 9:04 am IST
Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party held a ‘Holi-Eid Milan’ programme at its state headquarters here on Thursday to promote religious harmony, according to a statement.

Party national president Akhilesh Yadav was the chief guest at the event held on Wednesday. Mainpuri MP and his wife Dimple Yadav also participated.

“Our country is a country of Ganga-Jamuni culture. We all celebrate all festivals together. Brotherhood and harmony are the strengths of our society. Today’s programme is a confluence of that harmony, unity and brotherhood,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

