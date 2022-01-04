‘Space Force’ season 2 sets premiere date

Washington: A winter premiere date for the return of Steve Carell and Greg Daniels’ series ‘Space Force’ has been set by Netflix.

According to Deadline, Season 2 of the workplace comedy show will make its debut on February 18 on the streaming platform.

Co-created by Carell and Daniels and starring Carell, the series centres on four-star general Mark R. Naird (Carell), a decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, who’s thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces, Space Force.

Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado, where he and a colourful team of scientists and ‘Spacemen’ are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.

Season 2, which will be seven-episode long picks up with General Naird and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges.

Returning series regulars include John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang and Don Lake, along with Carell.

As per Deadline, the new season also comes with some creative changes. As previously announced, Norm Hiscock has joined Daniels as co-showrunner and production has moved from Los Angeles to Vancouver. Daniels and Hiscock have executive produced with Carell, Howard Klein, Brent Forrester and Ken Kwapis.