Spain, Moors and Morocco: A time when Spain was known as Iberia

Between 711 C.E. and 1492 C.E. Muslims of African descent controlled parts of Iberia which consisted of modern-day Spain and Portugal. Because they were there so long, they had a long-lasting impact on Spanish culture as well as the European relationship with Islam.

The term ”Moor” does not refer to any particular ethnic group, and is applied as a blanket term to North African (Berber) and Arabian Muslims who colonized Spain during the 8th century. At this time, the Spanish territory was not yet a nation-state; the region that would become Spain was known as Iberia. The Moors overtook Visigoth rule, bringing Islamic religion and customs the furthest westward they ever reached in the ancient world. Moorish caliphates battled with Christian kingdoms throughout the Iberian Peninsula for hundreds of years, before falling in 1492 at the Battle of Granada to a newly unified Spanish nation. The Moors were eventually expelled by King Phillip III in 1609. Nevertheless, the Moors left nearly a millennium of influence in the region, which carried over into the Spanish colonization of the Americas.

The Moors ruled Spain for nearly 781 years, from 711 to 1492. They entered the Iberian Peninsula, Spain after crossing the Strait of Gibraltar, passing through Morocco.

The African Moors were known for their exceptional architecture and engineering skills, and they built numerous impressive structures such as universities and mosques in Spain, which still stand to this day.

They made significant contributions to various fields, including Mathematics, Medicine, Chemistry, Philosophy, Astronomy, Botany, Masonry, and History.

The African Moors were the first to introduce the use of Arabic numerals to Europe, which are still used today. They also made significant advancements in medicine, developing treatments for various illnesses and diseases, and creating medical textbooks that were widely used.

In addition, the African Moors were skilled astronomers and developed advanced techniques for measuring time and determining the position of celestial bodies. They also made significant contributions to botany, introducing new plants to Spain and creating gardens that were admired by many.

The African Moors were also known for their expertise in masonry, and they built numerous impressive structures such as the Alhambra Palace in Granada, which is considered one of the most beautiful and impressive buildings in the world.

They also wrote extensively about their history, creating numerous historical texts that are still studied today.

Mohan Guruswamy is a Hyderabad-based Distinguished Visiting Fellow, freelance commentator, writer on politics, economy and security affairs