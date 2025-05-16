Spanish PM calls Israel ‘genocidal state’

In response, Israel’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Spanish ambassador to Israel for a “reprimand meeting.”

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th May 2025 8:01 pm IST
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks at a podium with the Spanish and European Union flags in the background.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (Photo: Reuters)

Madrid: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called Israel a “genocidal state” and said Spain “does not do business” with it.

During a parliamentary question-and-answer session in Madrid on 14 May, Sanchez responded to criticism from Catalan MP Gabriel Rufián, who accused him of keeping trade relations with Israel amid the Gaza Strip conflict, the Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Also Read
Nakba Day: Palestinians marks 77th anniversary amid Israel’s war on Gaza

“I want to make one thing clear here, Mr Rufian. We do not do business with a genocidal state – we do not,” Sanchez emphasised.

MS Creative School

“I believe that the other day, from this platform, I explained precisely what we were referring to, when certain things were mentioned that do not correspond to the truth,” he added

According to reports, It was Sanchez’s first public use of the term “genocidal state,” commonly used by far-left parties in Spain to describe Israel’s actions in Gaza.

In response, Israel’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Spanish ambassador to Israel for a “reprimand meeting.”

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Also Read
Spain, Norway, Ireland formally recognise Palestinian state

In May 2024, Spain became the 140th country to recognise the State of Palestine. A month later, the government also announced that it would join South Africa’s case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which accuses Israel of committing genocide during its war on Gaza.

The conflict escalated on October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian resistance operation in southern Israel. In response, the Israeli military launched a devastating campaign against the Palestinian population, which has so far killed over 52,000 people, wounded more than 118,000, with more than 14,000 still missing.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th May 2025 8:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button