Speaker Om Birla mutes VCK chief amid demands for impartial proceedings

As Om Birla donned the hat of Speaker of Lok Sabha for the second consecutive term Opposition leaders congratulated him while requesting to be impartial towards the proceedings of the Lower House.

However, the bubble soon burst after Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalan’s mic was muted while

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. It shows Thirumavalan making a point about the statues of BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and others being put in a corner in the New Parliament. Speaker Om Birla instantly muted his voice and went ahead with the next MP.

It may be noted that the MPs were being given time to speak to congratulate the Speaker on his appointment.

You can watch the video here.

This happened after many opposition leaders appealed to Birla to be impartial with the hope that the voices of Opposition party representatives would not be suppressed.

Also Read Hope voice of opposition will be allowed in Lok Sabha: Rahul Gandhi

House should function well: Rahul

Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, while congratulating Speaker Om Birla said the Opposition wanted the House to function “often and well” and added that it was very important that cooperation happens with trust.

“The opposition would like to assist you in your work. I am confident you will allow us to speak in House,” he said.

Pointing out that this time the opposition represents significantly more voices of the Indian people than last time, Gandhi stressed that it was very important that the voice of opposition is allowed to be represented in the House.

“I am confident that you will allow us to represent our voice, allow us to speak, to represent voice of people of India.”