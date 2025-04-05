Special bi-weekly trains between Charlapalli and Tirupati announced

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) will run two bi-weekly special trains between Hyderabad’s Charlapalli and Tirupati to help passengers during the busy season.

According to a press release, Train no 07017 from Charlapalli to Tirupati would leave at 9:35 pm on Fridays and Sundays and arrive at Tirupati at 10:10 am on Saturdays and Mondays.

The special train would run on April 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25, 27 and May 2, 4, 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, 25 and 30.

Likewise, Train no 07018 from Tirupati to Charlapalli would depart Tirupati at 4:40 pm on Saturdays and Mondays and arrive in Charlapalli at 1:10 am on Sundays and Tuesdays.

The special train would run on April 7, 12, 14 ,19, 21, 26, 28 and May 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24, 26 and 31.

These special trains will stop at Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy Road, Duddedu, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Ontimitta, Razampeta, and Rajampeta.