Special Lok Adalat clears 37 pending cases at Telangana HC

Special Lok Adalat at Telangana High Court resolves writ petitions, appeals and accident cases, offering relief to over 40 beneficiaries through amicable settlements.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th April 2026 9:18 am IST
Lok Adalat
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Hyderabad: A Special Lok Adalat held at the Telangana High Court on Saturday, April 18, resolved 37 long-pending cases related to service matters of TGSRTC employees, underscoring the judiciary’s continued efforts to expedite dispute resolution through alternative mechanisms.

32 writ petitions disposed

The bench, presided over by Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar, facilitated settlements through mutual consent, ensuring quicker relief to the parties involved. The disposed cases included 32 writ petitions and two writ appeals concerning TGSRTC service issues that had been pending before the High Court. Additionally, three motor accident civil miscellaneous appeals (MACMAs) were settled, benefiting around 41 individuals.

In a recent statewide Lok Adalat, over 1.44 lakh cases were resolved in a single day, marking a significant rise compared to previous years.

Subhan Bakery

The settlements covered a wide range of matters, including motor vehicle violations, petty offences, compoundable FIRs, and even cybercrime cases, where nearly Rs 25 crore was refunded to victims.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th April 2026 9:18 am IST

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