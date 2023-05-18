Special passport drive on May 19 in Hyderabad; check details

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad on instructions of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had decided to open the below mentioned 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) under RPO, Hyderabad on Saturdays with effect from May 20, until further orders to process passport related applications.

The POPSKs are in Siddipet, Adilabad, Nalgonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Bhongir, MancheriaI, Kamareddy, Wanaparthy, MedchaI, and Vikarabad.

A total of 700 appointments including PCC would be released in the passport seva website for this Saturday on May 19 at 4:30 pm.

The RPO asked all applicants, both registering now/desiring to reschedule their appointment, may make use of this facility through the link and attend respective POPSKs where their slots are booked. Further, all the applicants are here by informed that prior appointment is mandatory and no walk-in requests will be entertained at POPSKs.

All applicants are advised not to approach middlemen/touts/brokers for their passport and passport related requirements and to make use of this special measure, it advised.