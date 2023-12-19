Special security blueprint for Ram Temple’s consecration ceremony

About 4,000 saints and seers from various parts of the country have been invited for the consecration ceremony.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th December 2023 9:09 am IST
Ram temple
Ram temple- Twitter

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has prepared a complete blueprint of security arrangements for the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple scheduled in Ayodhya on January 22.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Inspector General of police, Faizabad Range, Praveen Kumar said that while Ayodhya has already been a sensitive area, a new security plan will be implemented for the Ram Temple, under which no person will be able to venture near the temple without checking.

Also Read
Advani ‘requested’ not to attend Ram Temple consecration ceremony: Champat Rai

According to Kumar, checking points will be made at various places. Apart from this, CCTV cameras will be installed. Even drones would not be allowed to fly in the city without permission.

MS Education Academy

The river security will also be strengthened, and better arrangements will be made along the riverbanks.

As part of the security arrangements at the time of inauguration, parking arrangements are being made on 37 government and non-government lands in the district. There will also be cameras installed here.

“Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to pass through the city on January 22 and 23. Also, there will be better arrangements for the arrival of guests. The intelligence department will remain active all around to ensure security during the consecration ceremony. The help of Artificial Intelligence will also be taken,” the IG said.

The sleuths of CRPF, UPSSF, PAC and civil police will guard the holy city.

The Ram Temple Trust has identified three locations to lodge seers and saints on January 22. While a tent city at Bagh Bijesi will house up to 15,000 people, the site at Karsewakpuram will accommodate 1,000 guests.

Prakritik Chikitsa Kendra (naturopath centre) will provide lodging facility to 850 guests.

About 4,000 saints and seers from various parts of the country have been invited for the consecration ceremony.

At least one group from each state and union territory will attend the consecration ceremony.

The trust has invited heads of six ‘darshans’ (vedic philosophy), 13 ‘akhadas’ and 125 ‘paramparas’ (disciplines) for the event.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th December 2023 9:09 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button