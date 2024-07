Hyderabad: A specialized police team conducting combing operations against Maoists along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border faced challenges returning due to heavy rainfall.

After walking 60 kilometres, they took refuge on the hills at Penugolu in the Wajedu mandal of the Mulugu district.

With streams overflowing and trekking becoming increasingly difficult, they notified the authorities, who subsequently airlifted them to Mandapaka in a helicopter.