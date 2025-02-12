Special teams formed to probe meat found at temple in Hyderabad

The temple priest discovered the pieces of meat on the temple premises and alerted the committee members.

Tension in Hyderabad's Tappachabutra after meat found inside temple
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have formed special teams to nab a suspect after the meat was found on the premises of a temple at Tappachabutra on Wednesday, February 12.

Local people found pieces of meat inside a Hanuman temple following which the temple priest alerted the committee members.

As the news spread, people gathered at the temple and soon local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers took up the issue. Right-wing activists gathered in large numbers and staged a protest at the temple, demanding action against the culprits and a thorough investigation.

Anticipating trouble the police mobilised forces and senior officials reached the spot, holding talks with the local community.

Shops in the area remained closed in view of protests over the incident. According to reports additional commissioner of police (law and order) Vikram Singh Mann, inspected the temple premises.

Addressing the media at the temple, Mann said, “From the preliminary investigation, it seems that the incident occurred in the early hours between 3:30 am and 4 am.” He further added that there are no CCTV cameras at the temple adding that all possible angles are being examined.

