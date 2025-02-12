Video: Tension in Hyderabad’s Tappachabutra after meat found inside temple

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Tappachabutra after local people found pieces of meat inside a Hanuman temple on Wednesday.

The temple priest discovered the pieces of meat and alerted the committee members.

As the news spread, people started gathering at the temple, and soon local BJP workers took up the issue.

Tension at Tappachabutra after pieces of meat were found in a Temple @TheSiasatDaily #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/Tg4OGDvl5F — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) February 12, 2025

Right-wing activists gathered in large numbers and staged a protest at the temple, demanding action against the culprits and a thorough investigation.

The police mobilized forces, anticipating trouble, and senior officials reached the spot, holding talks with the local community.

Shops in the area remain closed in view of the protest and gatherings.

More details awaited