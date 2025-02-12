Video: Tension in Hyderabad’s Tappachabutra after meat found inside temple

Temple priest discovered the pieces of meat and alerted the committee members.

Mir Alamgir|   Published: 12th February 2025 11:06 am IST
Tension in Hyderabad's Tappachabutra after meat found inside temple
Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Tappachabutra after local people found pieces of meat inside a Hanuman temple on Wednesday.

The temple priest discovered the pieces of meat and alerted the committee members.

As the news spread, people started gathering at the temple, and soon local BJP workers took up the issue.

Right-wing activists gathered in large numbers and staged a protest at the temple, demanding action against the culprits and a thorough investigation.

The police mobilized forces, anticipating trouble, and senior officials reached the spot, holding talks with the local community.

Shops in the area remain closed in view of the protest and gatherings.

More details awaited

