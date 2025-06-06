Special train service announced from Cherlapalli to Dehradun

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has announced the launch of special train services between Cherlapalli in Telangana and Dehradun in Uttarakhand to accommodate increased passenger demand during the summer season.

According to an official statement, these services are scheduled to run on select dates in June, providing a convenient travel option for those journeying between the two regions.

The special train, numbered 07077, will depart from Cherlapalli on June 10, 17, and 24, all of which fall on Tuesdays. For the return journey, train number 07078 will leave Dehradun for Charlapalli on June 12, 19, and 26.

These trains will make stops at several key stations along the route, including Kazipet, Ramagundam, Manchiryal, Bellampalli, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Rani Kamalapati, Bina, Jhansi, Agra, Mathura, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Meerut, Roorkee, and Haridwar before reaching Dehradun.

A. Sridhar, Chief Public Relations Officer of South Central Railway, stated in a press release that these special train services are being introduced to manage the summer rush and provide additional travel options.

Passengers are advised to check the latest schedules and availability before planning their journey, as timings and services may be subject to change.