Specialised services for guests’ pets at this hotel

New Delhi: DCC (Dogs Cats & Companions) Animal Hospital, one of India’s leading multi-specialty state-of-the-art pet care chains, and Andaz Delhi – a Hyatt concept – have partnered to meet the health and wellness needs of the hotel’s furry guests. DCC Animal Hospital & Petcare will provide specialised pet health and grooming services for hotel guests’ pets as part of the collaboration.

With an increasing number of pet parents travelling with their animal companions on trips, staycations, and relocations to the property, it now offers an experience that is as exquisite for pets as it is for their owners. The hospitality behemoth sees a high number of expatriates and international long-term visitors, many of whom are accompanied by their pets.

Kown for its compassionate and nuanced approach to pet health care and grooming, DCC Animal Hospital & Pet care, emerged as the best partner for the collaboration, upholding both organisations’ exceptional standards. In addition to pet care and grooming, it will provide boarding facilities with experienced handlers and a variety of fun, recreational activities for pets.

The hotel will refer their guests’ pets to DCC for grooming or any other type of consultation as part of this unique collaboration.

With the hospitality industry becoming more pet-friendly, this collaboration is an excellent step toward providing a comprehensive and wholesome experience to visitors while also distinguishing them from the competition.