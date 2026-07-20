Speeding auto mows down elderly man in Kukatpally

The accident, caught on the CCTV camera, occurred in Hydernagar when the victim, Narsimha, was crossing the road.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
Bus and cars involved in a traffic incident on a rainy day in Kukatpally.
Autodrivwer mows down man in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 60-year-old man died on the spot after being mowed down by a speeding autorickshaw in Kukatpally on Monday morning, July 20.

The accident, caught on a closed circuit television camera (CCTV), occurred in the Hydernagar when the victim, Narsimha, was crossing the road. Narsimha died on the spot and the body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem.

In a video shared on social media, Narasimha is seen crossing the road on a zeebra crossing. An autorickshaw sped towards the man, and before he could move, the auto driver mowed him down. He was crushed under the weight of the autorickshaw that fell on him.

Subhan Bakery

The Kuktapally Housing Board Police has registered a case of death due to negligence under section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:

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