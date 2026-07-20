Speeding auto mows down elderly man in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: A 60-year-old man died on the spot after being mowed down by a speeding autorickshaw in Kukatpally on Monday morning, July 20.

The accident, caught on a closed circuit television camera (CCTV), occurred in the Hydernagar when the victim, Narsimha, was crossing the road. Narsimha died on the spot and the body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem.

A 60-year-old man died on the spot after being mowed down by a speeding autorickshaw in Kukatpally on Monday, July 20, morning.



The accident, caught on the closed circuit television camera (CCTV) occurred in the Hydernagar area when the victim, Narsimha, was crossing the road.… pic.twitter.com/r1O2laRVuJ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 20, 2026

In a video shared on social media, Narasimha is seen crossing the road on a zeebra crossing. An autorickshaw sped towards the man, and before he could move, the auto driver mowed him down. He was crushed under the weight of the autorickshaw that fell on him.

Also Read Auto driver, friend killed while repairing vehicle in Meerpet

The Kuktapally Housing Board Police has registered a case of death due to negligence under section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).