Auto driver, friend killed while repairing vehicle in Meerpet

GHMC driver was arrested for causing death due to negligent driving under section 106(1) BNS

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Santosh and Sunil

Hyderabad: In a tragic accident, an auto driver and his friend died in an accident while trying to repair an auto rickshaw in Meerpet on Sunday, June 14.

The incident occurred in the evening near the Meerpet police station when Santosh,26, an auto driver, informed his friends Sunil and Prasad, both 33 years old, that his vehicle had broken down. When Santosh and Sunil were about to tow Santosh’s auto, a truck belonging to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporations (GHMC) hit them from behind.

While Santosh died on the spot, Sunil died during treatment at a hospital.

Subhan Bakery

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Meerpet police said, “Santosh and Sunil died after being hit by the GHMC tipper. Suresh, the GHMC driver was arrested for causing death due to negligent driving under section 106(1) BNS”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button