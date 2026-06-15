Auto driver, friend killed while repairing vehicle in Meerpet

Hyderabad: In a tragic accident, an auto driver and his friend died in an accident while trying to repair an auto rickshaw in Meerpet on Sunday, June 14.

The incident occurred in the evening near the Meerpet police station when Santosh,26, an auto driver, informed his friends Sunil and Prasad, both 33 years old, that his vehicle had broken down. When Santosh and Sunil were about to tow Santosh’s auto, a truck belonging to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporations (GHMC) hit them from behind.

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While Santosh died on the spot, Sunil died during treatment at a hospital.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Meerpet police said, “Santosh and Sunil died after being hit by the GHMC tipper. Suresh, the GHMC driver was arrested for causing death due to negligent driving under section 106(1) BNS”