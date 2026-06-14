One dead, another injured in car accident at ORR in Hyderabad

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
A mangled car on ORR in Hyderabad
A mangled car on ORR in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: At least one person died and another was injured in an accident at the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad on Sunday, June 14.

The accident occurred at 7:30 am when a car rammed a lorry while travelling from Ghatkesar to Keesara.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Keesara Police said that the deceased was identified as Kiran and the injured was identified as Mani Teja.

Subhan Bakery

A case of death due to rash and negligent driving has been registered under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

A video shared on social media shows a mangled car after the accident and the police officials checking the surroundings.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button