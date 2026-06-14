One dead, another injured in car accident at ORR in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: At least one person died and another was injured in an accident at the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad on Sunday, June 14.

The accident occurred at 7:30 am when a car rammed a lorry while travelling from Ghatkesar to Keesara.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Keesara Police said that the deceased was identified as Kiran and the injured was identified as Mani Teja.

At least one person died and another was injured in an accident at Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad on Sunday, June 14.



The accident occurred at 7:30 AM when a car rammed into a lorry while travelling from Ghatkesar to Keesara. Speaking to https://t.co/dXPeUKTeQb, the Keesara police… pic.twitter.com/kQtqWZvekn — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 14, 2026

A case of death due to rash and negligent driving has been registered under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

A video shared on social media shows a mangled car after the accident and the police officials checking the surroundings.