Speeding auto overturns at Aramgarh flyover in Hyderabad

Injured individuals were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw travelling on the newly inaugurated Aramgarh flyover in Hyderabad lost control due to high speed and overturned after crashing into a divider on Sunday, February 9.

Upon noticing the incident, passersby rushed to the scene and helped shift the injured to a nearby hospital.

More details awaited.

Earlier, three teenagers lost their lives in a tragic accident on the Aramghar flyover in Hyderabad on Shab-e-Meraj. The fatal crash occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, marking the first reported accident on the newly inaugurated flyover.

The victims who are identified as 14-year-old Maaz, 16-year-old Imran, and 14-year-old Ahmed were residents of the Old City of Hyderabad.

According to the Attapur police, the teenagers were riding a speeding two-wheeler from the Old City toward Aramgarh between 12:30 am and 1:00 am. Their joyride on the four-kilometer-long Aramgarh to Zoo Park flyover ended in disaster when their vehicle lost control and crashed into a streetlight pole and the divider.

Three minors who died on Hyderabad’s Aramgarh flyover on Shab-e-Meraj laid to rest

Maaz died on the spot, while Imran and Ahmed succumbed to their injuries while being transported to the hospital.

Following the completion of postmortem procedures, the bodies were handed over to their grieving families. AIMIM Bahadurpura MLA and the party workers were present at the hospital to offer condolences and support to the bereaved families.

 

